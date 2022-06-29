CONSTRUCTION ALERT
A lane restriction begins Thursday on Route 147 southbound in West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County, for a soil remediation project due to a previous crash.

On Thursday, June 30, the contractor will be working on Route 147 southbound just north of the Ridge Road intersection. Motorists can expect the right (travel) lane and berm to be closed with traffic being controlled by single lane conditions with flagging.

Work will be performed between the hours of 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., weather permitting, and is expected to be completed in one day.

