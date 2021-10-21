Update from PennDOT:

The westbound lane of Route 118 will be closed Thursday, Oct. 21 in Wolf Township, Lycoming County, for a soil remediation project due to a previous vehicle crash.

The contractor will be working along westbound lane of Route 118 near Clarkstown Road (T-863) and Sugar Run. Work will be performed between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging.

Be alert, watch for lane changes, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution through the work zone.