Montandon, Pa. — Lane restrictions will be in place Thursday, Dec. 29 on the Lewisburg River Bridge as a PennDOT crew replaces light bulbs.

The restriction will be in place from 8 to 11 a.m. on Route 45 in Union County and at the intersection with Route 405 in West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County. Drivers can expect single lane conditions with flagging.

Work is expected to be completed in just one day, weather permitting. Drivers should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.

