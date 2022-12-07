CONSTRUCTION ALERT
NCPA

Lane restrictions will be in place Thursday, Dec. 8 on Route 1068 (Lockhart Street) in Sayre Borough, Bradford County, for paving project.

The contractor, Kriger Pipeline, Inc., will be paving between Franklin Street and Route 199. Drivers can expect single lane closures while work is being performed.

Drivers should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel.

