Motorists who travel Routes 11/15 southbound in Shamokin Dam Borough, Snyder County are advised there will be a right lane restriction between Route 15 (near the former Tedd’s Landing) and Eighth Avenue this week.

A PennDOT maintenance crew will be performing a patching project during daylight hours on Tuesday, November 17 through Thursday, November 19, weather permitting.

Southbound traffic can expect the right (driving) lane to be closed between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day.

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.