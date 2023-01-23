A lane restriction starts Tuesday on Route 11 southbound in Bloomsburg for a bridge inspection.
From Jan. 24 to 27, a PennDOT bridge inspection crew will be inspecting the truss bridge that spans Fishing Creek, near the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds. Work will be completed during daylight hours and is weather permitting.
Drivers should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through the work zone.
