Lycoming County -- PennDOT is providing notice that Route 2032 (Kehrer Hill Road) in Mill Creek Township, Lycoming County, will have a lane restriction on Friday, March 18, due to an embankment failure.

The lane restriction will be implemented on Kehrer Hill Road just north of Fox Hollow Road. Traffic will be controlled with stop signs at each end of the lane restriction. The lane restriction is expected to be place for several months.

Motorists should be alert, watch for stopped vehicle, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution.



