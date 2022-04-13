CONSTRUCTION ALERT
Williamsport, Pa. -- A lane restriction will be in place Wednesday on Interstate 180 eastbound between Maynard and Market streets in the City of Williamsport, as a crew begins repair work. 

The PennDOT maintenance crew will perform emergency repairs on the Hepburn Street overpass, located just past exit 27B (Hepburn Street exit).  Motorists can expect the left (passing) lane to be restricted.  Work will be performed between the hours of 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution.

