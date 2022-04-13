Williamsport, Pa. -- A lane restriction will be in place Wednesday on Interstate 180 eastbound between Maynard and Market streets in the City of Williamsport, as a crew begins repair work.

The PennDOT maintenance crew will perform emergency repairs on the Hepburn Street overpass, located just past exit 27B (Hepburn Street exit). Motorists can expect the left (passing) lane to be restricted. Work will be performed between the hours of 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.