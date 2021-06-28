Williamsport, Pa. -- A lane restriction on Route 220 southbound in the City of Williamsport, Lycoming County, is in place for a soil remediation project due to a previous vehicle crash.

On Monday, June 28 through Thursday, July 1, the contractor will be working on Route 220 southbound between the Route 15 northbound entrance ramp (Exit 29) and the Route 220 southbound entrance ramp from Route 15 southbound.

Expect the right (driving) lane to be restricted. Work will be performed between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Be alert, watch for lane changes, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution through the work zone.