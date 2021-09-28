CONSTRUCTION ALERT

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is advising motorists that there is a lane restriction on Route 15 northbound near the Lycoming County Landfill in Brady Township, for a water main project.

Monday, Sept. 27 through Friday, Oct. 8, the contractor, M.R. Dirt, is working on a water main project along the northbound lane of Route 15 near Alexander Drive. Work is being performed between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., weather permitting. Northbound traffic should expect the driving lane to be restricted and redirected to the middle (turn) lane.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and drive with caution through the work zone. Work is expected to be completed by Oct. 8, weather permitting.


