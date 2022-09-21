A lane restriction is in place through 1 p.m. today on Interstate 80 eastbound in White Deer Township, Union County, for a soil remediation project due to a previous crash.
The work is at Exit 210A (Route 15 south). Drivers can expect the right berm of the exit ramp to Route 15 south closed and traffic shifted to the left.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Our Free Newsletters
Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters.
Sign Up Today!
Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter?
Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update!
Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.
Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?
We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.
Thank you for saying that local news matters!