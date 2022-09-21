CONSTRUCTION ALERT
NCPA

A lane restriction is in place through 1 p.m. today on Interstate 80 eastbound in White Deer Township, Union County, for a soil remediation project due to a previous crash.

The work is at Exit 210A (Route 15 south).  Drivers can expect the right berm of the exit ramp to Route 15 south closed and traffic shifted to the left. 

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.