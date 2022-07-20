CONSTRUCTION ALERT
​Montoursville, Pa. – A lane restriction is in effect on the Interstate 180 eastbound Exit Ramp 21 (Route 87 / Loyalsock Avenue) in Montoursville Borough, Lycoming County, for a light replacement project, according to PennDOT.

On Thursday, July 21, a PennDOT maintenance crew be resetting a new light pole along Exit Ramp 21. 

Expect a lane restriction along the exit. Work will be performed between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., weather permitting.

