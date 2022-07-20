​Montoursville, Pa. – A lane restriction is in effect on the Interstate 180 eastbound Exit Ramp 21 (Route 87 / Loyalsock Avenue) in Montoursville Borough, Lycoming County, for a light replacement project, according to PennDOT.

On Thursday, July 21, a PennDOT maintenance crew be resetting a new light pole along Exit Ramp 21.

Expect a lane restriction along the exit. Work will be performed between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., weather permitting.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.