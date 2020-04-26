Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel Interstate 80 eastbound in West Buffalo Township, Union County are advised of a lane restriction between mile markers 198 and 199 (Mile Run) for a multi-vehicle crash.

The left (passing) lane is expected to be closed for several hours.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays and drive with caution.

