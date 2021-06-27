Montoursville, Pa. --Motorists are advised of a lane restriction on Route 220 southbound near the Route 15 ramp in the city of Williamsport, Lycoming County, due to a tractor trailer crash.

The entrance ramp from Route 15 southbound to Route 220 southbound is also closed.

A detour for exit ramp is Route 220 northbound to Exit 28, Maynard Street, and Route 220 southbound is in place. Motorists should expect delays in travel and are urged to slow down and drive with caution.