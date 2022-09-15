Traffic_alerts_construction_updates_NCPA_2020.jpg

Trout Run, Pa. — Traffic on Route 15 northbound in Lewis Township may be delayed Friday, Sept. 15 due to a lane restriction. A contractor will complete a soil remediation project due to a previous crash, according to PennDOT.

Work will be performed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. near mile marker 148 (Exit 148 / Route 14 / Trout Run / Canton).  Expect the left (passing) lane to be restricted. 

Stay alert, watch for lane changes, slow moving vehicles, delays in travel and drive with caution through the work zone.

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.