Trout Run, Pa. — Traffic on Route 15 northbound in Lewis Township may be delayed Friday, Sept. 15 due to a lane restriction. A contractor will complete a soil remediation project due to a previous crash, according to PennDOT.

Work will be performed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. near mile marker 148 (Exit 148 / Route 14 / Trout Run / Canton). Expect the left (passing) lane to be restricted.

Stay alert, watch for lane changes, slow moving vehicles, delays in travel and drive with caution through the work zone.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.