The right (driving) lane on Route 15 northbound in South Williamsport will be restricted Friday due to paving.

The work will be from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 2 along the shoulder on Route 15 northbound between Little League International and Beiters Furniture, PennDOT said.

Drivers should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution in the work zone.

