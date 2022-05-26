A lane restriction is in place this Thursday morning on Interstate 180 eastbound at mile marker 8, approximately 2.5 miles west of the Route 54 interchange, in Delaware Township, Northumberland County, for a vehicle crash.

Motorists can expect the right (driving) lane to be restricted.

