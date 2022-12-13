A lane restriction begins Tuesday, Dec. 13 on Route 15 southbound in South Williamsport for paving.

UGI will be paving along Route 15 southbound in the area of Beiter’s Furniture and the Central Pa. Tennis Center between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Drivers can expect the right (driving) lane to be restricted where work is being performed.

Drivers should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution in the work zone.

