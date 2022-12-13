CONSTRUCTION ALERT
NCPA

A lane restriction begins Tuesday, Dec. 13 on Route 15 southbound in South Williamsport for paving.

UGI will be paving along Route 15 southbound in the area of Beiter’s Furniture and the Central Pa. Tennis Center between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Drivers can expect the right (driving) lane to be restricted where work is being performed.  

Drivers should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution in the work zone.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.