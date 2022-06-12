Fairfield Township, Pa. — A lane restriction begins Monday on Interstate 180 westbound in Fairfield Township, Lycoming County for a patching operation.
Through Wednesday, a PennDOT maintenance crew will perform patch work between the Lycoming Mall and Fairfield exits. Motorists can expect a right lane restriction where work is being performed. Work will be performed between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., weather permitting.
Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution through the work zone.
