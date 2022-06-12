road work graphic new size.jpg
NCPA

Fairfield Township, Pa. — A lane restriction begins Monday on Interstate 180 westbound in Fairfield Township, Lycoming County for a patching operation.

Through Wednesday, a PennDOT maintenance crew will perform patch work between the Lycoming Mall and Fairfield exits. Motorists can expect a right lane restriction where work is being performed. Work will be performed between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.