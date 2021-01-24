Antrim Crash 511PA Jan. 24, 2021
511PA.com

Antrim, Pa. – Traffic flow on SR-287 is moderate after a vehicle crash on Round Top Road in Antrim, 511PA reports.

The crash was reported at 8:14 a.m. on Sunday morning. 

There is a lane restriction in place due to the crash, Pa. 511 indicates.

