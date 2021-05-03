Motorists who travel Interstate 180 eastbound are advised of lane closures near the Faxon exit (mile marker 26), in Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County for bridge inspections.

On Tuesday, May 4, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. a PennDOT maintenance crew will be performing bridge inspections on Interstate 180 near the Faxon exit. Motorists should expect alternating lane closures where work is being performed.

Motorists should be alert, watch for lane change, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution through the work zone.