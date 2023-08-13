Montoursville, Pa. — Lane closures may cause delays this weekend on Interstate 180 eastbound and westbound near Montoursville. Starting at 7 p.m. tonight through Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 2 p.m., the contractor will be performing epoxy overlays in both lanes on the structures carrying I-180 westbound over the Loyalsock Creek, Route 87, Fairfield Road, and Brushy Ridge Road. Drivers can expect lane closures where work is being performed.

Delays are expected, especially during the peak traffic hours between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. and between 2 and 6 p.m.

On Sunday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. through Monday, Aug. 14 at 2 p.m., the on-ramp next to Soapy Joe’s Car Wash from Route 2014 (East Third Street / Broad Street) to I-180 westbound will be closed. A detour using Broad Street and Route 2014 (East Third Street) to the I-180 on-ramp at the eastern end of the Golden Strip in Loyalsock Township will be in place.

On Sunday Aug. 13, 2023, through Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, the contractor will continue paving the eastbound and westbound bridge approaches on Interstate 180 starting at the eastbound bridge over Route 220, over Carpenter’s Run and Wolf Run and then returning westbound performing the same bridge approach paving back westward. Drivers can expect work to take place in the shoulder areas of Interstate 180 and ramp shoulder areas in the westbound lanes as well.

Additional work includes trenching and installing electrical conduits along Interstate 180 east and westbound lanes and on and off ramps at Fairfield Road. Work will take place between the hours of 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily Monday through Friday.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the prime contractor for this $11.4 million highway resurfacing project. Work on this project includes mill and resurface of over 13 miles of roadway including entrance and exit ramps at Route 87 and the Fairfield Road interchanges, new lighting, guide rail upgrades, drainage, signage, and pavement markings. Additional work the removal and re-epoxy of 16 bridges throughout the project. These bridges span the Loyalsock Creek, Route 87, Fairfield Road, Route 220, Carpenter’s Run, Brushy Ridge Road, Wolf Run, and Muncy Creek. Work on this project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024, with a winter shutdown in 2023.

