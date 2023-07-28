Lane closures begin tonight on Interstate 180 near Montoursville near the Route 87 exit. Starting at 7 p.m., closures will be in place as a contractor performs an epoxy overlay on both the eastbound and westbound lanes. The closures will extend through 2 p.m. Monday, July 31.

Also starting Friday night, the on-ramp from Route 2014 (East Third Street / Broad Street) will be closed. A detour using Broad Street and Route 2075 (Loyalsock Avenue) will be in place for the duration of the weekend.

On Sunday July 30, through Friday, Aug. 4, the contractor will continue paving the eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 180 starting near the westbound bridge over Brushy Ridge Road and continue westward to the bridge over Loyalsock Creek and returning eastbound. Drivers can expect work to take place in the shoulder and ramp areas along Interstate 180 and the on and off ramps at Route 87 and Fairfield Road.

Additional work includes trenching and installing electrical conduits along the Interstate 180 westbound on-ramp from Broad Street. Work will take place between the hours of 7:00 PM and 2:00 PM daily Sunday through Friday.

The work is part of a two-year roadway project on Interstate 180 eastbound and westbound in Montoursville Borough, and Loyalsock, Fairfield, and Muncy townships.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.