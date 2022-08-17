Loyalsock Township, Pa. — Motorists may encounter delays Thursday and Friday on (Route 2014) E. Third Street near Dunkin Donuts as a contractor continues construction work on the entrance.

The right (driving) lane will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 18 to 19.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

