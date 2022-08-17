Golden Strip Dunkin construction Aug. 18 & 19 _ 2022

PennDOT announced one lane of E. Third Street will be closed Aug. 18 and 19 as a contractor works on the entrance of Dunkin Donuts as part of its renovation. 

 C. Pauling / NCPA

Loyalsock Township, Pa. — Motorists may encounter delays Thursday and Friday on (Route 2014) E. Third Street near Dunkin Donuts as a contractor continues construction work on the entrance. 

The right (driving) lane will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 18 to 19. 

Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.