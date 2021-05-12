Union County, Pa. -- Lane restrictions will be in place Thursday and Friday on Route 45 (Chestnut Street/Old Turnpike Road) between Route 3007 (Forest Hill Road) in Mifflinburg Borough and Buffalo Creek Road in Buffalo Township, Union County, for base repairs and patching. Motorists should expect single lane conditions with flagging while work is being performed, according to PennDOT.

On Thursday, May 13, a PennDOT maintenance crew will be performing the base repairs and patching along Chestnut Street / Old Turnpike Road. Work will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting.

The work also will extend into Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I-80 construction update

Motorists who travel Interstate 80 eastbound are advised of a lane closure in West Buffalo Township, Union County, for a soil remediation project due to a previous vehicle crash in the area.

On Thursday, May 13, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., a contractor will be performing soil remediation at mile marker 199, approximately 10 miles west of the Route 15 interchange. Motorists can expect the left (passing) lane to be closed.