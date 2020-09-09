Work is progressing on the Northern Section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project in Northumberland, Union and Snyder counties as follows:

On Wednesday, September 9 through Friday, September 11, there will be a lane closure on Route 147 in Point Township between the Little Sportsman’s Shop, approximately a half mile south of Ridge Road to R&B Motorsport and Hobby, near the new bridge overpass. The contractor will be removing temporary fill that was used to build the bridge.

Motorists should expect single lane conditions with flagging. Work will be done from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Motorists should be alert, expect delays in travel, watch for lane changes and drive with caution through the work zone.

Trumbull Corporation is the primary contractor for the $156 million CSVT River Bridge.