Motorists are advised of a lane closure today on Route 11 in Monroe Township and Shamokin Dam Borough in Snyder County, for line painting.

On Thursday, July 15, the center (turn) lane of Route 11 will be closed between Lori Lane in Monroe Township (in front of the Lowe’s Home Improvement) and Eighth Avenue in Shamokin Dam Borough, while a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew performs line painting.

Motorists can expect the center (turn) lane to be closed while work is being performed. Work will be performed between the hours of 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., weather permitting.

Motorists should expect major delays in travel and are urged to slow down, drive with caution, and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.