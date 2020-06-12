PennDOT said work continues this weekend on the Interstate 180 bridge resurfacing project from the Route 15 interchange to Basin Street in the City of Williamsport and Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.

The contractor, HRI, Inc., will be installing epoxy deck treatments on the Interstate 180 bridge structures over Hepburn Street and Basin Street.

Motorists can expect the right (driving) lane to be closed from Friday, June 12, at 9 p.m. through Monday, June 15, at 6 a.m., while the work is being performed. There will be stop conditions with flagging at the Interstate 180 entrance ramps at the Market Street Bridge and the eastbound entrance ramps at the Maynard Street Bridge.

This is a continuation of last year’s project that included paving of Interstate 180, the ramps associated, epoxy deck treatment, as well as the new roof installed on the pedestrian overpass.

Work is expected to be completed by the end of June in 2020.

HRI, Inc. is the prime contractor on this $3.3 million project.

Motorist should slow down, expect delays, watch for lane changes and stop conditions, and drive with caution through the construction zone.