Motorists are advised of a paving project this week on Route 220 in Shrewsbury Township, Lycoming County.

On Thurs., Aug. 5, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will be paving Route 220 between Tivoli and Glen Mawr.

Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging. Work will be performed between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3 p.m., weather permitting