Update as of 4:05 p.m. - Both lanes of Route 522 are now open.

Motorists are advised the northbound lane of Route 522 is closed between 18th Street and Linda Lane (in front of Amato’s Pizza) outside of Selinsgrove Borough, Penn Township, Snyder County, due to a vehicle crash.

Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging. Motorists should expect delays in travel.

