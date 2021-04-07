Motorists are advised of a lane closure on Route 11 between Bulk Plant Road and Ridge Road in Point Township, Northumberland County, due to a tractor trailer crash.

Northumberland County Firewire reports the tractor trailer went over an embankment on the side of the railroad tracks shortly before 3 p.m. The driver was semi-conscious and there was heavy entrapment, according to firewire.

The northbound lane of Route 11 is closed. Northbound traffic is being directed to the middle (center) lane.

Motorists are reminded to be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, and expect travel delays.