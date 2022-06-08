VehicleCrash_NCPA_2020.jpg

Traffic is backed up this morning on Interstate 80 eastbound due to a vehicle crash at mile marker  236 (Route 487 / Lightstreet / Bloomsburg exit) in Columbia County. 

The traffic backup extends to mile marker 232 (Route 42/Buckhorn exit). 

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.