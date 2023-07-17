Crash_generic

Interstate 80 eastbound is closed at exit 215 (Route 254 / Limestoneville) in Turbot Township, Northumberland County, due to a crash.

A detour using Route 254 and Route 54 is in place.

Drivers should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel. 

