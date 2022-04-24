Clinton County, Pa. — Interstate 80 in the area of Loganton, Clinton County will be restricted to one leach each direction starting Monday as a crew works on a bridge repair.

On I-80 eastbound, the left/passing lane will be closed from mile-marker 185 to mile-marker 186, with a 15-foot width restriction in place.

On I-80 westbound, the left/passing lane will be closed from mile-marker 186 to mile-marker 185, with a 15-foot width restriction in place.

These restrictions are necessary so that bridge deck repairs and roadway approach repairs can be made. PennDOT expects the left-lane work to last about two months. Closures will then switch to the right/travel lane in the area, with overall completion expected in late summer.

As part of the contract, work will also take place on bridges in Centre and Clearfield counties. Clearwater Construction of Mercer is the contractor for this $2.3 million job across the three counties.

