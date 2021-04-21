UPDATE as of 11:30 p.m. - Interstate 180 in Loyalsock Township is open.

--

UPDATE as of 9:30 p.m. - The left (passing lane of I-180 East is now open.

Motorists are advised that both lanes of Interstate 180 eastbound are closed between the Faxon Exit and East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County, for a vehicle crash with a fuel spill.

A detour using Route 2014 (Third Street also known as the Golden Strip) is in place.

The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel and drive with caution