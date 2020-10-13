Woodward Township, Pa. – An early morning two-vehicle crash was reported in Woodward Township at the intersection of Pine Run Rd. and Route 220. The intersection is well-known to be a deadly spot for drivers.

There were no injuries in this morning's crash, but two stop signs were reportedly destroyed according to Trooper Bieber of the Pennsylvania State Police.

New businesses like Sheetz and Dunkin' Donuts bring more traffic to the area. Restrictions on the types of turns allowed at the intersection can make accessing the businesses difficult, and create the perfect recipe for illegal turns and traffic disasters.

According to data from PennDOT, there were a total of 26 crashes in that area from 2017 to 2019. In 2017 alone, a total of 16 crashes occurred at the intersection.

Luckily, most of the crashes have only resulted in minor injuries.

Recently, PennDOT initiated a $40.9 million dollar improvement safety corridor project for Route 220 which includes changes to the Pine Run Rd. Intersection.

The project includes constructing U-turns, left turn jug handles, deceleration and acceleration lanes and various improvements along the mainline pavement on US 220 from the intersection of US 220 and SR 287 near Jersey Shore to the intersection of US 220 and SR 2014 (4th Street) near the City of Williamsport, according to PennDOT.

Key aspects of the project include:

1. Prohibit left turns from side roads onto US 220.

2. Prohibit crossing movements from side roads.

3. Reduce the number of median openings.

4. Provide safe locations to turn around via jug-handles or U-turns.

5. Remove/Reduce redundant access points.

The 220 Improvement Project is expected to be completed by 2022, and it is hoped the changes will help to reduce the amount of traffic accidents at the Pine Run Road Intersection.