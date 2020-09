Motorists who travel Route 147 are advised of a lane closure for a utility inspection on the Joseph Priestly Bridge in Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County, which will take place on Friday, September 11 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., weather permitting.

Motorists can expect the northbound lane to be closed while the inspection is being performed. Work will be completed between Priestly Avenue and Park Drive. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging.