Sunbury, Pa. -- Motorists who travel Route 61 southbound are advised of a lane closure for a bridge inspection on the Veterans Memorial Bridge in Sunbury, Northumberland County, which will take place on Thursday, August 27, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., weather permitting.

Motorists can expect the right (driving) lane to be closed while the inspections are being performed.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, watch for lane changes and drive with caution through the work zone.