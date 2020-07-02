Lock Haven, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that the I-80 rest areas in Clinton County have reopened.

The rest areas reopened yesterday following modifications to floor drains within the underground well vault and sewage treatment plant and the replacement of an aging underground domestic well water pressure tank.

The rest areas were temporarily closed on March 17 in response to Governor Tom Wolf’s mitigation guidance regarding COVID-19 to ensure that proper safety and sanitation protocols were in place.

Although many rest areas across Pennsylvania had since reopened, the Clinton County rest areas remained closed until this work was completed. PennDOT thanks I-80 travelers for their patience during these inconvenient closures.

Motorists are encouraged to "Know Before They Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

