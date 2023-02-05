A PennDOT crew will begin a highway lighting improvement project Monday, Feb. 6 in Clinton County. The project consists of removing and replacing the existing highway lighting on Route 2012 (Paul Mack Boulevard), Route 120 and Route 220 at exit 111/Lock Haven/Castanea.

PennDOT expects minimal traffic impacts as work will take place behind the guide rail but encourages drivers to build a few extra minutes into their travel schedules as short delays are possible while work takes place.

Overall work on this safety improvement project includes upgrading lighting and traffic signal poles, signal heads, and traffic signal controllers to include radar detection units. It also includes installing closed-circuit televisions, pavement marking and miscellaneous construction.

Bruce & Merrilees Electric Company of New Castle is the contractor on this $2 million project. The project is slated to conclude by early October.

