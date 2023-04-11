road closed.jpg
Herndon Bypass Road (Route 3006) between Routes 147 and 225 in Jackson Township is closed through Tuesday, April 18 for a pipe replacement project in Northumberland County. 

Work will take place between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. as a a PennDOT maintenance crew replaces cross pipes. 

A detour using Routes 147 and 225 will be in place. Drivers should drive with caution in the area and expect delays.

