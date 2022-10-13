A portion of Route 1020 (Grangers Road) has re-opened after being closed for more than a month as part of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation project.

In early September, Grangers Road was closed between Route 1017 (Park Road) and Route 15 south, while the contractor constructed a new deceleration lane to make right turns from Route 15 south onto Grangers Road. The contractor was able to complete the work as scheduled.

This work was completed as part of the Southern Section of the CSVT project. Other work currently progressing on the southern section includes tree clearing, earthwork near Mill Road and Penn’s Drive, and construction of a cast in place box culvert near Eleventh Avenue.

Major earthwork involving blasting is expected to begin this winter. Utility companies are also relocating their facilities at various areas throughout the project to accommodate future CSVT work.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.