road work graphic new size.jpg
NCPA

Traffic in Bloomsburg could be slowed down this week due to a gas main replacement project. 

Starting Monday, June 19, UGI Utilities, Inc. will begin to replace the gas main on Route 4009 (Millville Road) between East First Street and Kressler Avenue. Work will begin at East First Street and progress towards Kressler Avenue. Drivers can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed. Work will be performed Mondays through Fridays during daylight hours, weather permitting. 

 Additional local roadways impacted by the project include

  • Iron Street from East First Street heading north
  • Summit Avenue north to Millville Road
  • Glenn Avenue
  • Eyer Street
  • Irondale Road
  • Kressler Avenue

Work on this project is expected to be completed in September of 2023.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.