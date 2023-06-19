Traffic in Bloomsburg could be slowed down this week due to a gas main replacement project.

Starting Monday, June 19, UGI Utilities, Inc. will begin to replace the gas main on Route 4009 (Millville Road) between East First Street and Kressler Avenue. Work will begin at East First Street and progress towards Kressler Avenue. Drivers can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed. Work will be performed Mondays through Fridays during daylight hours, weather permitting.

Additional local roadways impacted by the project include

Iron Street from East First Street heading north

Summit Avenue north to Millville Road

Glenn Avenue

Eyer Street

Irondale Road

Kressler Avenue

Work on this project is expected to be completed in September of 2023.

