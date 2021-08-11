Route 147 (Front Street) in Sunbury will remain closed at the intersection with Reagan Street through Friday, August 13, as part of a reconstruction project. The detour using Chestnut Street, Fourth Street and Shikellamy Avenue will remain in place while work is being performed.

Reagan Street will continue to be closed between Front Street and Second Street, while the contractor, G & R Charles Excavating, continues a full depth reconstruction project. A detour using local roads will be in place for Reagan Street throughout the duration of the project.

G & R Charles Excavating is the contractor for the City of Sunbury’s reconstruction project of Reagan Street. Work on this project is expected to be completed by mid-November, weather permitting.

Expect major delays in travel, slow down, drive with caution, and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.