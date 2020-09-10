Motorists who travel Route 1005 in Center, Middle Creek and Jackson Townships and Route 204 in Jackson Township, Snyder County, are advised that the roadways were patched with sealcoat (oil and chipped) the morning of Thursday, Sept. 10.

A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew applied oil and chip coatings to areas that had base repairs previously completed for a four mile area of Route 1005 from Superior Walls (Advanced Lane) to the New Berlin Bridge and four miles of Route 204 from the New Berlin Bridge to Kratzerville.

Motorists should slow down and drive with caution over newly applied oil and chip.