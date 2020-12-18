Winfield, Pa. — According to a release from Pennsylvania State Police in Selinsgrove, a fatal crash occurred at the intersection of the New Berlin Highway and Broadway Road in Winfield.

The crash happened on Dec. 16 at 1 p.m. when the operator lost control of his vehicle due to snowy conditions.

According to the report, Palmer Gemberling, 68, of Winfield, was ejected from the vehicle after it met a stump and utility pole.

The report stated the vehicle then turned onto its driver’s side on top of Gemberling, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the report, Danielle Henault, 23, and Owen Kratzer, 19, both of Winfield, were traveling with Gemberling at the time of the accident.

The report describes their conditions as unknown. Troopers were unable to determine if they were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.