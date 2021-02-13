Winfield, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police at Milton reported a fatal crash on Feb. 12 near Zimmerman Road in Limestone Township, Union County.

According to a police report, a single vehicle operated by Ear E. Rotharmel, 44, of Winfield, was traveling west on Wildwood Road when it left the roadway via the North berm. The report said the passenger side of the front fender impacted a tree on the north side of the roadway.

According to the report, the vehicle continued after impact and made contact with a second tree on the north side of the roadway. The vehicle crossed the road and came to a rest approximately 40 feet from the initial impact.

Officers said Rothermel suffered fatal injuries and passed away at the scene.