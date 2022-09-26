The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Clinton County

Expect significant delays this week at the Route 220 bridge just south of the Salona interchange. Starting Monday, the contractor plans to begin paving the approaches and applying a high friction surface to a 304-foot bridge spanning Fishing Creek and Route 2006 in Lamar Township.

Temporary traffic signals have enforced an alternating traffic pattern at the bridge since mid-July, but the contractor plans to set them to flash mode for this phase of the preservation work. Flaggers in the roadway will direct traffic through the work zone via the open lane while this work takes place. The bridge, which carries an average of more than 7,000 vehicles daily, will be restricted to a single lane.

The contractor expects to complete the paving and high friction surface application by late next week, but all work is weather and schedule dependent. Once complete, the temporary signals will resume enforcing the alternating traffic pattern and continue with that task until the contractor is ready to install guide rail. Guide rail installation will require the use of flaggers for traffic control.

Overall work includes deck repairs, dam repairs and substructure repairs. PennDOT expects work on this bridge to be completed by mid-October.

HRI, Inc. of State College is the contractor for this $3.5 million project. It consists of repairs to three bridges, two of which the contractor will complete next construction season. Those bridges are:

Route 150 Flemington Truss over Bald Eagle Creek

Route 150 bridge over Chatham Run in Dunstable Township

Paving Projects in Clinton County

Paving continues on major routes in Clinton County. Drivers can expect the following the week of Sept. 26:

On Route 150 (Church Street) from Monument to the Constitution bridge, guiderail has been removed. Gabion basket construction is scheduled to take place, followed by paving, shoulder back-up, and guide rail replacement.

Other roads seeing work this year in Clinton County include:

Route 120 (Renovo Road) from Sugar Run Road (Route 2022) to Fairview Street (Route 1024)

Route 1024 (Fairview Street) from Bellefonte Avenue to Water Street (Route 120)

Route 1002 (Island Route Road) from Clarks Barn Road to Island Road

Route 664 (Coudersport Pike) from Track Road to Roundhouse Road

Route 2012 (Paul Mack Boulevard) at Brown Street and Logan Avenue intersections

Tioga County

A shoulder restriction begins Tuesday on Route 15 northbound and southbound for a road sign upgrade project.

The contractor will begin to upgrade road signs along Route 15 northbound and southbound between mile marker 162 (Route 414 / Liberty exit) and mile marker 182 (Business Route 15 / North Main Street exit) north of Mansfield. Drivers can expect the right shoulder to be closed where work is being performed.

Penn Line Service, Inc., is the primary contractor for this $118,400, road sign replacement project, which is expected to be completed in November of 2022.

Portion of Cummings Creek Road in Farmington Township set to close

A portion of Route 4027 (Cummings Creek Road) will be closed in Farmington Township for a maintenance project.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Cumming Creek Road will be closed between Learn Road (T-693) and Route 4024 (Elkhorn Road), while PennDOT maintenance crew performs pipe trench patching.

A detour using Learn Road, Farmington Hill Road (T-848), and Elkhorn Road will be in place while work is being performed. Work will be performed between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Potter County

The new bridge on Route 4013 (North Hollow Road) opened to traffic on Sept. 22. The bridge spans the Allegheny River just south of Route 49. Replacing the bridge has improved its rating from poor to good.

PennDOT has removed the detour that’s been in place since June 1. The detour made use of Route 49, Route 44, and Route 6/East 2nd Street in Coudersport.

Work activity will continue through mid-October under normal traffic conditions. Work on the project included removal of the old bridge, construction of a new single span bridge, full depth paving, approach work, base drain, guiderail updates, and miscellaneous items. Clearwater Construction, Inc. of Mercer has been the contractor for this $928,000 job.

Road closures on Whitney Creek and Fishing Creek roads

There will be closures this week on Route 4005 (Whitney Creek Road/Fishing Creek Road) and Route 4003 (Fishing Creek Road).

Phase 1 work will begin Monday on Route 4005 (Whitney Creek Road/Fishing Creek Road) north of Hebron, as crews perform full-width paving. This work is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.

The detour for Phase 1 work directs drivers to use Route 44 and Route 4006 (West Hebron Road). The detour will be lifted each day, once work is complete. Work hours are expected to be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Phase 2 work will begin Wednesday on Route 4003 (Fishing Creek Road), south of Hebron as crews again perform full-width paving. This work is scheduled for Wednesday through Saturday and possibly Monday, September 28 to Friday, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 and 3.

The detour for Phase 2 work directs drivers to use Route 4007 (Dingman Run Road) and Route 6. The detour will be lifted each day, once work is complete. Work hours are expected to be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Rainy weather could extend the work schedule and time frame of the detours.

This work is part of a $6.3 million project to improve 13 different routes in Potter and McKean counties. Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this project.

Northumberland County

Lane restrictions continue Monday in both directions on Interstate 180 in Delaware and Turbot townships.

A maintenance crew will be completing shoulder cutting, washout repairs and other miscellaneous operations beginning at the Lycoming County line and working eastward to Exit 5 (Turbotville exit / Route 54). Once the eastbound side is complete, the crews will reverse direction and work on the westbound side of the road.

Work will place between the hours of 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. and is expected to be completed in five workdays. The work began on Friday, Sept. 23.

Snyder County

Lane restrictions begin this week on Route 204 in Penn Township for a road widening and traffic signal project.

Beginning Monday Trumbull Corporation, the prime contractor for the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project, will begin base repairs, pipe replacements, road widening, and paving on Route 204 near the intersection with Mill Road. Drivers can expect single lane conditions with flagging. Work will be performed during daylight hours. This intersection will also have a new traffic signal installed later this year.

Columbia County

The three-year reconstruction and road widening project of Route 339 between Route 2017 (Smith Hollow Road) in Mifflin Township, Columbia County and Route 3015 (Broad Street) in Nescopeck Borough, Luzerne County continues.

This week, Mitchell Knorr Contracting will continue excavation for the reconstruction of the northbound lane of Route 339. Contractor will also complete work on previously started storm drainage systems and structure work over two unnamed tributaries. Work will be completed during daylight hours.

A long-term lane restriction will be implemented on Route 339 southbound between Smith Hollow Road and Broad Street. The following detour route will be implemented, with signs and message boards leading up to and throughout the detour:

Route 339 southbound traffic will take Broad Street in Nescopeck to Route 93 north towards Berwick, to Route 11 south to Market Street in South Centre Township, to the Market Street bridge, back to Route 339 in Mifflinville.

Route 339 northbound traffic will be able to travel on the northbound lane from Mifflinville to Nescopeck.

Traffic will no longer be permitted to enter 339 from Smith Hollow Road due to Smith Hollow Road being closed.

Work on this $11.5 million project includes reconstruction and widening of Route 339 from Hollow Smith Road in Mifflin Township, Columbia County to Broad Street in Nescopeck Borough, Luzerne County, the reconstruction of a bridge, and the rehabilitation of the bridge over unnamed tributaries to the Susquehanna River. Additional work includes new drainage, line painting, guide rail, epoxy overlay, and miscellaneous work. The three-year project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024.

Roadwork on Interstate 80

A contractor will be paving Interstate 80 westbound through Friday between mile markers 238-241. This location is between Exit 242 / Mifflinville and Exit 236 / Lightstreet/Bloomsburg. Drivers can expect alternating lane closures where work is performed. Work will be performed between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

There will be lane restrictions on Route 1001 (Shaffer Road) and Route 1003 (Lows Road) while the contractor spays a protective sealer on the concrete. Work will be performed during daylight hours. Drivers can expect single lane conditions with flagging.

Route 11 SB Lane Closure

There will be a lane closure on Route 11 southbound under the Interstate 80 structure in South Centre Township while the contractor works on the overhead structure. Work will be performed between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites. Work, unless otherwise noted, will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting.

