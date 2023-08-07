The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Lycoming County

Epoxy overlay work continues through Friday on the structures that carry the highway over Loyalsock Creek, Fairfield Road, and Brushy Ridge Road. The work is being conducted from 7 to 2 p.m. each day. Lane closures are in place, which will cause delays during peak traffic hours of 7 and 9 a.m., as well as 2 and 6 p.m.

The contractor also is paving shoulder areas on I-180 in both directions starting near the eastbound bridge over Brushy Ridge Road and continuing eastward to just before the Lycoming Mall exit ramp and then returning in the westbound lanes. Drivers can expect lane closures where work is being performed.

Bradford County

Traffic pattern switches are in place this week as part of a four-year reconstruction project on Route 199 in Sayre and Athens. The 2.6-mile project is located .44 miles north of the intersection with Route 1056 (Front Street) in Athens Borough to the intersection with Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway) at the New York state line in Sayre Borough. The project begins at the New York state line and works south.

On Friday, the contractor began reconstruction in the southbound lanes of Route 199. Southbound traffic is now switched to the northbound lanes. Northbound traffic will continue to be detoured, and southbound traffic will be maintained in the work zone.

The week of Monday, Aug. 7, State Route 199 (Main Street) will be closed to northbound traffic between Chemung Street and Woodworth Street, while the contractor, Kriger Construction, continues work on this full depth pavement reconstruction project. Work includes drainage improvements, utility relocation, sidewalk and curb improvements, ADA curb ramp installations, traffic signal upgrades, driveway adjustments, signing and pavement markings and other miscellaneous construction.

Detour information:

Northbound cars will follow a 1.24-mile detour using Chemung Street, South Elmer Avenue, and West Lockhart Street.

Southbound cars will be maintained in the work zone.

Truck traffic will follow a 7.7-mile detour using Route 220 and Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway).

Kriger Construction, Inc., is the prime contractor on this $16.5 million, four-year roadway reconstruction project. The project is expected to be completed in the fall of 2024.

Route 6 reconstruction in Troy Township

There will be single lane conditions starting Monday on Route 6 between 0.8 miles east of the intersection with Route 14 and the intersection with Peters Road. A contractor will be performing base and joint repairs this week. The work will be performed during daylight hours.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc., is the primary contractor for this $6.5 million reconstruction project. Work on this project includes roadway reconstruction, new drainage, updated guide rail, bridge preservation, superelevation correction, and miscellaneous construction activities. Work on this project is expected to be completed in July of 2024. Construction will shut down during the winter months.

Snyder County

Construction continues on the Southern Section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project in Snyder County.

On Monday, Aug. 7, Route 1017 (Park Road) will be closed between Route 1015 (App Road) and Fisher Road (T-506) while the contractor, Trumbull Corporation, reconstructs Park Road and Colonial Drive as part of the CSVT project.

A detour using Fisher Road will be in place. There will be a separate truck detour in place using Route 1019 (Eleventh Avenue) and US 11/15. The detour is anticipated to last approximately five weeks.

For more information on the CSVT project, please visit www.csvt.com.

Northumberland County

A resurfacing project is set to begin this week on Route 405 / 61 (Front Street) in Sunbury and Route 11 in Northumberland Borough.

Starting on Sunday, July 30, the contractor will begin base repairs on Front Street between Shikellamy and Raspberry avenues. Drivers can expect single lane conditions where work is being performed. Work will be performed daily starting on Sundays at 8 p.m. and ending Fridays at 4 a.m.

Starting on Monday, July 31, the contractor will continue construction new ADA accessible sidewalks and curbs along Route 11 in Northumberland Borough. Drivers can expect lane restrictions where work is being performed. Work will be performed between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime, Co., is the prime contractor for this $2,381,802 resurfacing project. Work on this project includes base repairs, mill and pave, bridge preservation, ADA ramps, and new curbing. Work is expected to be completed in September of 2023.

Drivers should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites. Work, unless otherwise noted, will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting.

