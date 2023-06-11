Delays on Interstate 80 continue in Columbia County due lane restrictions as part of an embankment stabilization project in Hemlock Township.

The westbound right (driving) lane is closed for half a mile near mile marker 235, which is approximately 1.5 miles west of Exit 236 for Bloomsburg/Lightstreet/Route 487. The westbound on-ramp from Route 487 (Lightstreet) also is closed.

A detour is set up for Route 487 to I-80 westbound. Northbound traffic from Route 487 to I-80 westbound will use Route 487 to Bloomsburg, Route 42 to I-80 westbound (Red Detour). Southbound traffic on Route 487 to I-80 westbound will use an alternate route.

Work is being performed 24-hours a day, seven days a week.

PennDOT has reported delays in this area on I-80, particularly between the hours of 2 and 6 p.m. Traffic has been backed up for at least two miles during peak hours.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime is the primary contractor for this emergency embankment stabilization project. Work includes driving steel piles for embankment protection near Fishing Creek. Work on this project is expected to be completed by July.

Another project begins Sunday on I-80 eastbound and westbound in Montour County. This entails a multi-year reconstruction project between Danville, Montour County, and Limestoneville, Northumberland County.

Starting on Sunday, June 11, through Friday morning, June 16, the contractor will be placing erosion control devices and setting barrier for upcoming shoulder widening at the Northumberland County line to approximately 3.8 miles west of the Columbia/Montour County line.

Work will be performed between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. each day. Drivers can expect shoulder closures in both directions.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the primary contractor for this $53 million project. Work includes roadway reconstruction, resurfacing, structure replacement, rehabilitation, preservation, lighting, and other miscellaneous work. This multi-year project is expected to be completed in 2027.

